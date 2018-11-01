Police seek man accused of stealing money from hotel cash register

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man reportedly stole about $180 from the cash register of a Myrtle Beach hotel Wednesday night.
According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the Court Capri at 2610 North Ocean Boulevard at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a robbery. An employee told police a man came into the hotel saying he was on the streets and needed money. Police say the suspect then held out his hand while keeping his other hand in his jacket, causing the employee to believe he may have a weapon.
The employee says she opened the register and gave the suspect about $180. According to the report, the suspect told her that was enough and left the hotel.
Police describe the suspect as white male in his early 20s with a slender build, last seen wearing a black jacket hoodie and black frame glasses.
If you have any information on this incident, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
