On-duty officer killed in Gaston County crash

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Dallas police officer was killed in a crash near Dallas Thursday morning, officials say.
The wreck happened before 11 a.m. on Dallas-Bessemer City Highway, according to highway patrol, completely closing the road.
Troopers say the officer was on-duty at the time of the crash but was not responding to a call. The officer ran off the road and struck a tree, troopers say.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The officer’s name has not been released.
Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck tweeted about the officer killed around 11: 15 a.m.
Shortly after the crash, the flag outside the Dallas Police Department was lowered to half staff in honor of the officer killed.
