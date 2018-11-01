Officials say opioid use is on the rise in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Behavioral health experts and local law enforcement both say the mixture of fentanyl with other drugs is on the rise.
"What we’re hearing national is fentanyl is being used to cut both heroin and cocaine,” said Shoreline Behavioral Health’s John Koffin. “Fentanyl has gone up I think 21% this year over last year so a decent chunk maybe a third there is fentanyl in there somewhere.”
Statistics from the Department of Health and Environmental Control show the drug epidemic is continuing to spread in Horry County.
“Its gone up. I would say five years ago we maybe had ten people with opioid abuse disorders. We’re somewhere near 400 people now,” said Koffin.
”We’re having a few of cocaine mixed in with fentanyl but the majority is still heroin mixed with fentanyl together,” said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.
Deaths from overdoses are something Edge says he sees every week.
He explains, on average, there are about two to three overdoses in the county.
According to reports from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 1,001 overdoses in the state in 2017.
Most of those deaths were overdoses from fentanyl with 362.
The drug connected to the second highest number of overdose deaths was cocaine with 235 in South Carolina and 37 in Horry County.
Reporter show in Horry County, more people died from cocaine overdose than any other drug. Although, Koffin says it’s not an easy drug to overdose.
"You can overdose with it but it takes quite a bit and it’s less common than fentanyl and heroin. Cocaine mixed with fentanyl is way more dangerous than cocaine alone. Some drugs are just easier to overdose on than others,” he said.
