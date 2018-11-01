Local undocumented immigrant weighs in on birthright citizenship

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An undocumented immigrant who lived for many years in the Myrtle Beach area says she’s worried about the potential of birthright citizenship ending.
President Donald Trump said in a recent interview he plans on signing an executive order to get rid of birthright citizenship in the United States, a right guaranteed by the 14th Amendment.
Supporters of the idea say it will help crack down on illegal immigration. Opponents say it will do more harm than good.
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos is an undocumented immigrant who moved to the United States from Honduras when she was 6. Her father was under threat by gangs, which forced him to move his family.
Now, she’s a sophomore at Yale majoring in biology. She says she thinks ending birthright citizenship wouldn’t be a good idea.
“I know his motto is ‘Make America great again,’ but I think this is one of the many steps he’s taken to kind of take us backwards,” Zavala-Ramos said.
She says she’s worried for the children she may end up having one day.
“Thinking about the fact that the same doors that are closed to me are going to be closed to my children because of something like this … I think that’s frightening and it strays further from what the American dream is,” Zavala-Ramos said.
Myrtle Beach immigration lawyer Donusia Lipinski says it’s very unlikely President Trump could actually end birthright citizenship from an executive order.
“He cannot change an amendment just because he signs a form saying it’s going to be his order,” Lipinski said.
She says even if birthright citizenship did end, it would be difficult to figure out the logistics.
“When you look at trying to find a way to even enforce something like this, it’s a financial and administrative chaos,” Lipinski said.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.