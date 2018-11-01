Local doctors warn people about West Nile Virus after one confirmed case in North Myrtle Beach

“The symptoms that people get, only about 1 out of 5 actually have symptoms of the people that do have the West Nile Virus, and only about 1 in about 150 actually have the severe symptoms which are the neurological symptoms, and about 1 in 10 of those actually can die. The majority of people that actually do get the virus, it will just present more of like a little viral type of thing. It will be the headaches, the low-grade temperatures, body aches - much like any other type of flu type virus might present, occasionally get a rash with it. But those people that have the severe cases, they’re the ones will that get Meningitis, might go into a coma, they’ll have problems with disorientation, that type of thing,” said Dr. Ron Reynolds with Beach Family and Urgent Care.