Local doctors warn people about West Nile Virus after one confirmed case in North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A second case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in our area, this time in North Myrtle Beach. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says the first person contracted the virus in Florence back in September. Officials say it’s unknown where the person contracted the virus from, but it could have likely happened while the person was living in another city that was flooded during Hurricane Florence.
As a precaution, the city of North Myrtle Beach has been spraying for mosquitoes within a one-mile radius of 22nd Avenue North on Mondays and Wednesdays, which is where DHEC says the affected person is living. The city said it’s tested and treated all ponds, catch basins and drainage ditches within the described area, adding no larvae associated with the type of mosquito that carries the West Nile Virus has been found. Doctors say West Nile Virus is a disease most commonly transmitted by infected birds to certain types of mosquitoes, which then can be transferred to a human through a bite. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says although it’s very rare, the virus can be spread from one person to another through pregnancy or blood and organ donation. Doctors say most people who are infected with West Nile Virus either don’t develop symptoms or have only minor ones.
“The symptoms that people get, only about 1 out of 5 actually have symptoms of the people that do have the West Nile Virus, and only about 1 in about 150 actually have the severe symptoms which are the neurological symptoms, and about 1 in 10 of those actually can die. The majority of people that actually do get the virus, it will just present more of like a little viral type of thing. It will be the headaches, the low-grade temperatures, body aches - much like any other type of flu type virus might present, occasionally get a rash with it. But those people that have the severe cases, they’re the ones will that get Meningitis, might go into a coma, they’ll have problems with disorientation, that type of thing,” said Dr. Ron Reynolds with Beach Family and Urgent Care.
Right now, there's no vaccine or treatment for the virus. That's why experts say the best way to prevent it is to protect your house from the pesky insects, especially with the recent storms we've had.
Your best bet is to remove any standing water around your home and yard to prevent breeding. Health officials suggest using a mosquito repellent that contains deet while you’re outdoors and wear long clothing to cover your skin. Doctors say if you do experience symptoms, you’ll usually see them within 2 to 14 days after the bite. Those symptoms are similar to any virus, as you may notice body and joint aches, a fever, and sometimes even a rash. Doctors say even if you’re infected, the risk of developing a serious illness is extremely small.
“The treatment is symptomatic. Basically, it’s Aleve, Motrin, Tylenol for the minor symptoms. If someone’s dehydrated, IV fluids and other treatments from a supportive standpoint,” said Dr. Reynolds.
The city says they'll continue to monitor the situation for the next three weeks. DHEC is also asking if you see any dead birds on your property to report it to them.
For more information on West Nile Virus, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.