Flight bound for Myrtle Beach forced to land after reports of fumes in cockpit

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A flight bound for the Myrtle Beach International Airport was forced to declare an emergency after a report of fumes in the cockpit, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA statement noted that Frontier Airlines Flight 1851, an Airbus 321 aircraft, landed safely at Long Island MacArthur Airport around 12:25 p.m. Thursday.
According to a report from WNBC New York, the plane was 12 minutes into the flight before it had to land. There were 218 passengers onboard.
No smoke was detected.
