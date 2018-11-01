Sixth teen charged after video of assault in Georgetown County spreads on social media

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Six teens have now been charged after a video began circulating on social media showing several young men assaulting one man in the Andrews area of Georgetown County.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the teens are:
- Blake Allen Finley, 18
- Anthony Robert Holmes, 18
- David Dequan Rutledge Jr., 17
- Kenneth Daniel Newton, 17
- Alquavion Melvin Snow, 17
- Gunnar Travis Gatlin, 17
Finley was charged Thursday with affray, or consensual fighting in a public place to the terror of the populace, according to the state’s criminal code.
The other five have been charged with assault by mob. According to the GCSO, Rutledge Jr., Newton and Gatlin were each charged with a second count. They remain in custody Thursday on those charges.
Holmes and Snow, each charged with one count of assault by mob, were released on bond Thursday morning, a GCSO press release stated.
Tuesday evening, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a video circulating on social media that depicted multiple young males assaulting another young male on Indian Hut Road near Andrews.
GCSO investigators worked through the night to identify and interview those involved.
Four arrests were initially made on Wednesday, while Gatlin was arrested later in the day. Finley was booked on Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 545-5102.
Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
