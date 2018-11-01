FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY - showers and storms at times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a cold front moves into the Carolinas with several rounds of showers and a few gusty thunderstorms at times.
A few showers will continue at times this evening with a few locally heavier downpours in some areas. Most of the rain will come to a temporary end by the late evening hours. The rest of tonight will be very warm and breezy with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s to near 70. An isolated shower or storm will be possible overnight.
Friday will be warm and windy ahead of a strong cold front. While a shower cannot be ruled out at any point during the day, the best chance of rain will arrive during the late afternoon and evening hours. No widespread severe weather is expected, however with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, a few of the storms will be capable of producing gusty winds at times during the evening. Temperatures will remain very warm on Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 once again. Winds will be gusty at times out of the south with gusts to 30 mph possible.
The rain will come to an end by Friday night as the cold front moves off shore and drier weather begins to move in.
Saturday will turn out mostly sunny with temperatures dropping back into the upper 60s.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.