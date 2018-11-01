FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY - showers and storms at times

Friday will be warm and windy ahead of a strong cold front. While a shower cannot be ruled out at any point during the day, the best chance of rain will arrive during the late afternoon and evening hours. No widespread severe weather is expected, however with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, a few of the storms will be capable of producing gusty winds at times during the evening. Temperatures will remain very warm on Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 once again. Winds will be gusty at times out of the south with gusts to 30 mph possible.