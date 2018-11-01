FIRST ALERT: Isolated storm today, more storms tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will warm even further today before a cold front brings a round of showers and potentially gusty thunderstorms on Friday.
Temperatures will quickly soar today into the upper 70s across the Grand Strand and lower 80s across the Pee Dee as southerly winds turn gusty. Humidity will increase as well and a few fast moving showers will be possible from midday into the afternoon. Rain chances for Thursday are 30% and no widespread or heavy rain is expected, but a storm or two isn’t out of the question.
Friday is FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong cold front moves through the Carolinas. Temperatures will once again be unseasonably warm in the upper 70s to near 80. Pop up showers will be possible at times through the day with the greatest chance arriving in the afternoon and evening. With unseasonably warm weather and strong winds in the upper atmosphere, a few strong storms will be possible. These storms will have a risk of lightning, locally heavy rain and wind gusts to 50 mph.
