Father-daughter duo take old tractor and make it go 108 mph, smashing record

MARIETTA, OH (WOWK/CNN) - A father-daughter duo in Ohio transformed a slow, plow-pulling tractor into a world record-breaking speed machine.
At an official event, they got it past 108 miles per hour.
The tractor actually was once used for plowing fields. But now, its purpose is much different.
Dave Archer said he loves to build and make things. He has an idea and that idea comes to life.
This idea, though, came to him during the fight of his life.
"I had a double lung transplant two years ago, three months and two weeks I think,” he said.
That recovery involved a lot of lying around - something Archer said he wasn't so good at.
A farmer for decades, he loves to work on cars and his farm equipment.
So, he thought, what about combining his two passions?
Turns out, it worked pretty well.
Cathy Shalitz, his daughter, said she was approached about being the driver. She wasn’t so keen on the idea at first, but much like her father, she isn’t known to back down from a challenge.
"I thought he was nuts, and he thought I was nuts for not saying yes,” she said.
But, eventually, she said “yeah let's do it.”
And that was that.
The first step was research. The official land speed record on a tractor, on the books, was 96 miles per hour, set back in 2015.
Then came the design process. The goal all along was to keep it the tractor true to its original form.
"This is a farm tractor, period,” Archer said.
Original, yes, but safety is everything. In fact, they made sure it was overkill.
"I built it with the idea that it would be a 250 to 300 mile per hour car,” he said.
Lastly, they put it the re-worked race-tractor to practice.
Shalitz was able to hit top speeds of right around 20 to 30 miles per hour in front of her family home. And that was it until the official measuring in Arkansas.
The East Coast Timing Association hosts several events there every year.
Could they beat 96 miles per hour?
Pass one, Shalitz said wasn't so great.
"Don't give up. Don't let up. Just keep going and see what happens,” she said she thought.
Pass two was better.
And pass three beat that world record - by a long shot, at 106 miles per hour. All after they had only ever tested the tractor in front of their home.
Shalitz said that, at that point, they still wanted to go farther.
"Let's try one more time, let's just do one more time. If we don't get past 106, 106 stands,” she said. “We're not going to lose anything by trying one more time."
So they went again, and on pass four, they beat the record they had just set themselves.
"We were overjoyed,”” she said. “Not only did we beat the record, but we smashed the record."
Now, Archer isn’t ruling out doing even better in the future.
"Records are made to be broken,” he said.
Copyright 2018 WOWK via CNN. All rights reserved.