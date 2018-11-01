Carolina Pottery opens store in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Carolina Pottery has opened a new store along the Grand Strand.
According to a press release, the 53,000 square-foot store is located in Tanger Outlets off of U.S. 501. The address is 4618 Factory Stores Blvd., Suite L100, in Myrtle Beach.
A grand opening celebration and sale is starting Thursday and will run through Nov. 11, according to the release.
Carolina Pottery is a South Carolina headquartered, family owned and operated home furnishings retail business that started in 1983, the release stated. They have other store locations in Smithfield, N.C., West Columbia, S.C., and Augusta, Ga.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.