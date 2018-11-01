Boat catches fire on Intracoastal Waterway

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Emergency crews are responding to a yacht fire in the Intracoastal Waterway Thursday afternoon.
Matt Wild, a spokesperson for TowBoatU.S., said a Prestige motor yacht reported an onboard engine fire around 1:35 p.m. in the vicinity of Myrtle Grove Sound in the southern part of New Hanover County.
Two people were safely removed from the yacht before it was engulfed in flames.
Wild said the fire is currently being extinguished and that his company will tow the yacht once the fire is out.
