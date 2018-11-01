Authentic South American restaurant set to open Saturday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new South American restaurant is coming to Myrtle Beach.
According to a news release, La Vinotinto is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. The restaurant will offer authentic South American cuisine, including dishes from Venezuela, Colombia and Peru.
The grand opening celebration will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. and will include “genuine cultural delights, music, drink and vibrant atmosphere,” the release states.
La Vinotinto is set to open at 403 West Broadway Street.
For additional information, call 843-655-2579.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.