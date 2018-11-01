Agreement made between state and former Lamar Police Chief who was arrested

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An agreement has been met between the state and Jason Chaney, the former Lamar Police Chief, who was arrested in August on charges of filing a false police report.
Chaney is accused of changing a police report made by another officer by leaving out a list of medications that were used as evidence in order to make it look like another officer did it.
On Thursday, a representative with the South Carolina Attorney Generals Office said: “Considering all of the evidence and testimony up to that point in trial, the State and defense settled on a fair resolution. It was not a guilty plea, but an alternative resolution.”
WMBF News does not know the details for this agreement, but we do know that he did not plea guilty.
Before the trial began, Chaney’s attorney said he has looked forward to his day in court.
Darlington County Court records indicate the co-defendant in the case, Ricky Williams, was sentenced to two years probation. He pleaded guilty to misconduct for failure to account for money and gift cards seized as evidence.
Williams voluntarily relinquished his law enforcement license and was ordered to pay more than $900 in restitution to the Darlington Police Department.
