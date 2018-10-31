’This is a place of honor. It’s a place of heritage’ community continues efforts to restore historic cemetery

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Hartsville Council African American Cemetery Committee continued its steadfast efforts to revitalize the historic Marion Avenue Cemetery Tuesday with a meeting on the progress of the site.
For the past few years, the community has worked to bring it back to life getting the burial ground cleared from debris and overgrown woods this past January.
Since then every second Saturday of the month volunteers come out and spread mulch to prevent weeds from growing.
Johnny Andrews, a City Councilman, and retired Historian said now it's about learning who the people were and getting the recognition it deserves.
"This is a place of honor. It's a place of heritage," Andrews said.
He said so far they've found around 100 marked graves and an estimated 400 unmarked burials of former slaves, veterans and others instrumental to the town’s history.
Currently, Andrews said they're putting together a list using local obituaries, newspapers and death certificates in order to recognize those buried in an unmarked grave.
"You got a cross-section of people who were buried here and, you know, we want to bring that to the forefront," Andrews said.
One of them happens to be kin to Pecolia Grove, a committee member.
"This is my cousin's Jack Gardner's tombstone," Grove pointed out.
Grove said she grew up in Hartsville, but left when she was 18 years old and returned back in 1998.
She said it was not too long ago a few years back when she discovered her cousin, a World War 2 veteran, final resting place.
"I had no idea that he was buried here, nor did I ever know where he was buried so it was really rewarding," Grove said.
However, Grove admitted she wonders the same about his mother, her great aunt, who she was also close with.
That's why Grove said she joined the committee to make sure the sacred part of her past and others is preserved.
"I'll do anything to help and nobody else will be buried out here but uh maintain it... it needs to be maintained," Grove said.
Andrews said over the summer, they found out the site was eligible for the National Registry of Historic Places and is currently in the process of applying.
If approved, he said, it's something that will really help show the local significance of the cemetery and the community that surrounds it.
"It elevates it in the sight of everyone and this is an area that was essential in the Hartsville African American community for so many years," Andrews said.
Andrews said they have also secured a historical marker and plan to have a ceremony when it is placed at the cemetery sometime early next year.
