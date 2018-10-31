Temple Emanu-El Rabbi speaks out about Pittsburgh shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A local synagogue is standing with the Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh after eleven people were killed there Saturday. The incident hits home for the Temple Emanu-El, as the synagogue was the target of a similar act last year. Rabbi Avie Perets spoke out on Tuesday, saying he’s heartbroken to hear about the tragedy in Pittsburgh.
“It’s an awful, terrible, terrible crime that took place against my people,” said Perets. “A criminal who did that yelled no more Jews and to me it’s the Holocaust all over again. Horrible crime.”
Rabbi Perets explains a man in Myrtle Beach planned a similar attack on Synagogues in our area back in February 2017.
“Temple Emanu-El was one of them. It changed our lives, no question,” he said.
Benjamin McDowell made threats on social media. McDowell was arrested when he attempted to buy a gun from an undercover FBI Agent at Broadway at the Beach. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison by a federal judge.
“He had similar ideology, neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, senseless ideology that basically wanted to kill Jews for no reason,” he said. “Thank God and thanks to the FBI and local police. They caught him on time and they were able to stop him. He’s in jail.”
Temple Emmanu-El now has a security guard at all their services.
“It is necessary. We live in a very toxic environment and we have to take care of our people and take the right measures to protect them,” said Perets.
Meanwhile in Pittsburgh, three of the eleven victims were laid to rest on Tuesday. The city continues to mourn after the tragedy.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with them. Be strong. With the help of God, we will, and you will get through this with the help of your community and the American people and we’ll see better days in the future,” said Perets.
Perets says he plans to hold a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh in the next few days.
