Stable premiums, more options as health law sign-ups begin

— Greater availability of short-term health plans in most states. The Trump administration is allowing such plans to cover up to 364 days, and renewals up to 36 months. Premiums are much lower than for ACA plans, but pre-existing conditions are excluded and plans don't have to cover basics like prescription drugs. "It's uncertain how popular these cheaper and more bare-bones plans will be among the healthy people who will qualify for them," said Larry Levitt of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.