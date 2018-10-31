Pompeo and Mattis call for Yemen cease-fire, political talks

"I urge all concerned parties to seize this opportunity to engage constructively with our current efforts to swiftly resume political consultations to agree on a framework for political negotiations, and confidence-building measures, in particular enhancing the capacities of the Central Bank of Yemen, the exchange of prisoners and the re-opening of Sanaa airport," Griffiths said in a statement. He stressed that there can be no military solution and "dialogue remains the only path to reach an inclusive agreement."