Police seek to locate stolen truck, trailer
The items were taken from Homewood Metalworks on Wide Road in the Conway area on October 29 (Source: HCPD)
October 31, 2018 at 12:19 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 12:20 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen truck and trailer.

According to a news release from the HCPD, the items were taken from Homewood Metalworks on Wide Road in the Conway area at around 5:30 p.m. on October 29.

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen truck and trailer (Source: WMBF News)
Police describe the stolen items as a 2015 GMC 2500 truck with South Carolina tag P522074 and a BTEX trailer with a 28-foot crane arm with South Carolina tag TL95327.

If you have any information on the theft or the location of the stolen items, call Horry County police (Source: HCPD)
If you have any information on the theft or the location of the stolen items, call Horry County police at 843-915-8477 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.

