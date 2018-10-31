Police seek to locate stolen truck, trailer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen truck and trailer.
According to a news release from the HCPD, the items were taken from Homewood Metalworks on Wide Road in the Conway area at around 5:30 p.m. on October 29.
Police describe the stolen items as a 2015 GMC 2500 truck with South Carolina tag P522074 and a BTEX trailer with a 28-foot crane arm with South Carolina tag TL95327.
If you have any information on the theft or the location of the stolen items, call Horry County police at 843-915-8477 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
