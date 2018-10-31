Person who lives in North Myrtle Beach contracts West Nile Virus

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle has been notified by the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control that a person who lives in the 22nd Avenue North area has contracted West Nile Virus.
According to an online post from the city, it is not known where the person contracted the virus.
“It is the City’s understanding that, during the time when the person was most likely to have contracted the virus, the person was living with their parents in another city in an area that flooded during Hurricane Florence. The person may also have been functioning at a work location in that city,” the post says.
As a precaution, the city has been spraying for mosquitoes in a one-mile-radius around the affected person’s address on Monday and Wednesday each week. The city, however, will not be spraying on Wednesday because many will be outside for Halloween, according to the post.
The city says they have conducted landing rate counts for mosquitoes in the area where the affected person lives, and no mosquitoes have landed. In addition, city personal have not found any dead birds in the area, the post states. The virus can be transmitted by infected birds to certain types of mosquitos, which then can be transferred to a human via a bite.
According to the post, the city will continue to pursue DHEC protocol for about three more weeks.
