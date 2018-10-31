One injured after shooting at Florence park

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday at a Florence park.
According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, officers responded to the emergency department of McLeod Regional Medical Center at around 6:00 p.m. after the victim arrived with a gunshot wound.
Police say the shooting occurred at Levy Park, located at 356 South Jeffords Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIMESC.
