One injured after shooting at Florence park
October 31, 2018 at 4:17 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 4:18 AM

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday at a Florence park.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, officers responded to the emergency department of McLeod Regional Medical Center at around 6:00 p.m. after the victim arrived with a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting occurred at Levy Park, located at 356 South Jeffords Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIMESC.

