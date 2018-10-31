Man calmly swims away after crashing seaplane into lake, gets ride home

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI (WISN/CNN) - Police say a pilot swam to safety Monday after crashing an ultra-light seaplane in Camp Lake in Wisconsin.
The man from Illinois was apparently remarkably calm about the incident.
He didn’t initially report the crash. A woman who saw the wreckage called authorities.
Authorities located the man using numbers they found on the aircraft after responding to the scene.
“Someone saw him and saw he was cold and said, ‘I’m going to give you a ride home,’ and that person didn’t contact anyone either,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said during a news conference Monday.
Police said the pilot told them he didn't think the crash was a big deal and that he planned to go back for his plane later.
The man was not injured.
As for the cause of the crash, he says the plane's hull came apart.
The Federal Aviation Authority was notified and will investigate.
