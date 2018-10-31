Loris man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.
Lander Soles, 28, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, a South Carolina Department of Social Services employee reported a case of possible sexual abuse of a minor on October 3. The employee stated she was working a case in which minor children were taken from a home.
The victim was taken to the Children’s Recovery Center for a forensic interview, the report states. During the interview, the girl reportedly said Soles had been performing sexual acts on her. According to police, the alleged acts were performed on more than one occasion between January and September.
Soles is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
