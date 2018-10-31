Hemp in Horry: Farmer chosen for second year of pilot program

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Hemp farmers are doubling in the state of South Carolina.
Approximately 162 growers have submitted an application to grow industrial hemp in South Carolina, but only one in Horry County was chosen.
A little more than 3,000 hemp plants were recently harvested at Palmetto Harmony in Conway. It was the farm’s first crop and while the process has been trial and error, they’re plowing ahead for another year.
Palmetto Harmony is one of just 40 growers throughout the state chosen to take part in a pilot program to grow industrial hemp, a plant that comes from the same species as marijuana but with little to no amounts of the chemical THC.
However, this won’t be Palmetto Harmony’s first go at it. The farm was one of 20 chosen for the program’s inaugural year in 2018. Grow supervisor Wyatt Sage said the first year was a learning process for hemp farmers across the state.
“It was a lot of research, a lot of experimentation the first year. We were kind of going through strains and picking the best ones for our area, for our climate, and we realized that the heat and humidity was a plus for these plants. We dealt with some pests. Growing for CBD oil we do it organically, so dealing with the pests is a little bit harder than conventional cases when you can go out and spray,” said Sage.
While most of their crop was inside a greenhouse, part of the crop was outside. Sage said Hurricane Florence did affect those plants, but they were able to salvage some of it.
He added the farm looks forward to expanding to more acreage in the future.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.