Police offer tips to parents, kids before trick-or-treating

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many kids along the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are ready to dress up and go out trick-or-treating with their family and friends.
This Halloween, the Horry County Police Department has a few tips they want residents to keep in mind before taking their little ones out for candy.
Halloween is the one night of the year parents let their kids knock on strangers’ doors to fill their bags with goodies. Still, how does one know if the person answering the door is safe? Police say finding out who’s a registered sex offender in your neighborhood is easy. The Horry County Sherriff’s Office has a sex offender search engine on its website. From there, people can search neighborhoods and even type in specific addresses.
“You can certainly look online and use various crime mapping tools to see what different neighborhoods may have. You can certainly check to see if there are any sex offenders in different neighborhoods. That way you’re informed about how your children might be around and who you might be around as an adult and just keep those things in mind as you’re out and stay safe,” said Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department.
As children go door to door Wednesday night, they’ll likely come across many carved pumpkins and decorations on display. It’s recommended to not use open-flame candles when decorating yards and instead use battery-operated lights to avoid possible injuries.
There’s always a big debate over what age parents can let their children go off alone on Halloween night.
Horry County police said parental supervision is always recommended at all ages. They added there’s safety in numbers. So, while families are out, make sure to stay in a group.
If parents do allow their child to go out with a group, make sure to keep in touch by phone. There are easy ways to do that now through tracking apps like “Life360” or “Find my Friends” on iPhones.
Also, people should keep in mind that not all homes will be participating in trick-or-treating. If the porch lights are off, that’s a good indication that one should avoid knocking on the door.
“Just make sure that wherever you’re going to go, there’s someone else who knows where you’re going to be. If you could map out literally a route for your trick-or-treating or your events that you’re going to be attending, that helps a lot. It makes sure that parents know where you are in case you lose contact. It makes sure that parents have somewhere they could report if theirs is an incident that happens, some sort of injury along the way. Just using Google Maps is simple as that and figure out how you’re going to get where you want to go,” said Moskov.
For those wearing dark Halloween costumes, it will be harder for folks to see them at night. That’s why police stress that being visible is key. An easy, fun way to do that is using glow sticks. People can really get as creative as they want by adding reflective tape or glow sticks onto their kids' costumes. A flashlight is good to have on hand at night too, so drivers can see parents and children.
Residents also want to make sure they are wearing fire-resistant materials and to make sure their child’s costume fits correctly to avoid any injuries.
Horry County police say safety is a No. 1 priority on Halloween, especially with many children and parents walking the streets in the dark. The National Safety Council states children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
Officials with McLeod Health said popular trick-or-treating hours are typically from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. So, drivers need to be extra vigilant on the roads during that time, especially in residential areas.
“We just want to make sure drivers on the road are going very slow, being aware that people may be running around, not exactly following the rules of the roadway. So, be careful when you are out, be on the lookout for anything unusual. You could see any little witch or wizard running around and just make sure that you are also following the rules of the roadway. Stop when you’re supposed to stop, stay slow, just be careful,” said Moskov.
Parents should also keep an eye out on the treats and goodies their child receives in their bucket. Police said to make sure nothing has been opened or tampered with. If anything is questionable, when in doubt just throw it out.
