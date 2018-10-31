CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Happy Halloween from Preemies of the Carolinas.
This group supports eight local hospitals throughout both Carolinas. They provide hats, inspirational hearts for bonding and blankets throughout the year. But at Halloween, they get a little extra creative. I mean, how cute are these pictures?
All these babies are in Novant Health's Hemby Children's Hospital in Charlotte. After getting approval from the parents of these little ones, Jennifer Opferman (with Preemies of the Carolinas) sent me these pictures.
This group started in 2015 to comfort families with NICU babies. They officially became a non-profit last year.
“What a rewarding experience," said Jennifer. "Each family I come in contact with, each journey I learn about, becomes a journey I support long after NICU graduation.”
Jennifer said they’re always in need of those who sew, quilt, crochet, knit or just want to give a helping hand.
Each of these babies has a story. Like, the little girl dressed as a yellow butterfly. Her name is Scarlett Clark. She is the sole survivor of quadruplets. This sweet girl has three Angles watching her as she grows.
No tricks here. Just treats.
