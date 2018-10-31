Georgetown County deputies investigating assault near Andrews involving a number of people

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault involving a number of people that took place Tuesday near Andrews.
According to a GCSO press release, many of the people involved are believed to be high school students.
Investigators are currently identifying and interviewing witnesses and suspects in the reported assault, which took place on Indian Hut Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.
