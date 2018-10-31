Four teens arrested after video of assault in Georgetown County spreads on social media

Four teens arrested after video of assault in Georgetown County spreads on social media
By WMBF News Staff | October 31, 2018 at 9:37 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 3:27 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Four teens have been arrested after a video began circulating on social medial showing several young men assaulting one man in the Andrews area of Georgetown County.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the Andrews teens were each charged with assault by mob. They are:

  • Anthony Robert Holmes, 18
  • David Dequan Rutledge Jr., 17
  • Kenneth Daniel Newton, 17
  • Alquavion Melvin Snow, 17
Clockwise from top left: Anthony Holmes; Kenneth Newton; David Rutledge; and Alquavion Snow (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
The reported assault happened Tuesday on Indian Hut Road near Andrews, according to the release. It remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

