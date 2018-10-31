Former Lamar police chief going to trial on charge of filing a false report

By WMBF News Staff | October 31, 2018 at 4:02 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 4:02 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The former Lamar Police Chief is on trial this week following his arrest in August on charges of filing a false police report.

Jason Chaney's attorney said he has looked forward to his day in court. The defendant is accused of changing a police report made by another officer by leaving out a list of medications that were used as evidence in order to make it look like another officer did it.

Darlington County Court records indicate the co-defendant in the case, Ricky Williams, was sentenced to two years probation. He pleaded guilty to misconduct for failure to account for money and gift cards seized as evidence.

Williams voluntarily relinquished his law enforcement license and was ordered to pay more than $900 in restitution to the Darlington Police Department.

