FIRST ALERT: Big warm up today and some late-week rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cool night, temperatures will warm considerably for the rest of the week before another round of rain and storms arrives on Friday.
Today will start off chilly, but warm up quickly. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland. Trick-or-treaters and Halloween party goers will be treated to a pleasant evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures that just slowly settle into the lower 60s through the late evening hours.
Temperatures will warm even more on Thursday as many areas see readings as warm as 80°. We could have a few showers move in late Thursday, but the main event will be Friday.
Changeable weather arrives on Friday as a strong cold front approaches the region. Ahead of the front, gusty southerly winds will once again push temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80. A few showers will be possible early in the day, but a better chance of rain and even a few thunderstorms arrives by the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.
