FIRST ALERT: Big Thursday warm-up followed by showers and storms Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will warm even further on Thursday before a cold front brings a round of showers and potentially gusty thunderstorms on Friday.
Trick-or-treaters and party-goers will enjoy mostly clear skies and mild temperatures through the evening as temperatures settle into the 60s.
The milder weather will continue tonight into early Thursday. Daybreak temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s to near 60 by early Thursday morning.
Temperatures will quickly soar on Thursday into the upper 70s across the Grand Strand and lower 80s across the Pee Dee as southerly winds turn gusty. Humidity will increase as well and a few fast moving showers will be possible from midday into the afternoon. Rain chances for Thursday are 30% and no widespread or heavy rain is expected.
Friday is FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong cold front moves through the Carolinas. Temperatures will once again be unseasonably warm in the upper 70s to near 80. Pop up showers will be possible at times through the day with the greatest chance arriving in the afternoon and evening. With unseasonably warm weather and strong winds in the upper atmosphere, a few strong storms will be possible. These storms will have a risk of lightning, locally heavy rain and wind gusts to 50 mph.
The front will push off shore in the late evening hours and usher in brighter skies and cooler temperatures by the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing into the upper 60s.
