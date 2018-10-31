FIRST ALERT: Big Thursday warm-up followed by showers and storms Friday

Friday is FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong cold front moves through the Carolinas. Temperatures will once again be unseasonably warm in the upper 70s to near 80. Pop up showers will be possible at times through the day with the greatest chance arriving in the afternoon and evening. With unseasonably warm weather and strong winds in the upper atmosphere, a few strong storms will be possible. These storms will have a risk of lightning, locally heavy rain and wind gusts to 50 mph.