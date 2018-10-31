Driver plows into parked cars in the middle of the night

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver plowed into two cars, causing damage to three vehicles in an Horry County neighborhood off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Surveillance footage captured the incident. In the video, the driver is seen plowing into one car before driving across a front yard and into another car, causing that car to bump into the car next to it.
The video shows the driver staying in the driveway for about 10 minutes before finally leaving.
Jacob Bilton’s birthday was Saturday. He and his wife went out that night. The next morning, he woke up to discover the damage on his cars. He checked his surveillance video footage and could hardly believe what he saw.
“I was very shocked when I had seen the video,” Bilton said.
Bilton says after looking at the video and examining some of the paint that rubbed off onto his car, he believes the car is a late 90s Cadillac Deville, blue/green in color.
He’s hoping someone recognizes the car.
“Hopefully someone will recognize the make and model of this car and bring this person to justice,” he said.
