Deputies investigating shooting on Steerfork Drive in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in the 700 block of Steerfork Drive in Darlington County.
According to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred following separated parents exchanging a child. Deputies believe during the exchange of the child, an argument between several family members turned physical.
A man was shot and transported to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injures are unknown. According to the release, a woman was also transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
