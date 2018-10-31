Deputies investigating shooting on Steerfork Drive in Darlington County

October 31, 2018 at 4:31 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 5:01 AM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in the 700 block of Steerfork Drive in Darlington County.

According to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred following separated parents exchanging a child. Deputies believe during the exchange of the child, an argument between several family members turned physical.

A man was shot and transported to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injures are unknown. According to the release, a woman was also transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

