Deal Diva: ‘Best kept secret’ on the Grand Strand ready for holiday shopping

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a store that could help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping.
Even with several locations along the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, it calls itself the area’s best-kept secret.
Tomlinson’s Warehouse Sales was found in South Carolina. One location has been in the heart of Surfside Beach for more than 30 years.
“This was one of the first stores in Surfside that was open year-round," manager Mark Brown said.
Brown said they still have locals who stumble across the store.
“(They) wander in here, and say they had no idea what we were," he said. "They think Tomlinson’s supplies is plumbing, electrical, that’s what they think.”
When you walk inside, customers find an entire store filled with home décor, men’s and ladies' wear, furniture, bedding, domestics, and more. There’s everything for the Clemson and Gamecock fans, and sweet gifts like candles from Yankee Candle.
“We gain a lot of new customers that knew the building exist, but had no idea of what we were, so that’s why we call ourselves a secret,” said Brown.
Popular gifts from name brands are offered at a discounted price.
Brown says Tomlinson’s does several things to keep prices low for customers.
“There’s no concrete floors, no expensive lights, no expensive fixtures," he said. "We don’t concentrate on spending money on that,”
He said those are expenses the customers are willing to do without to help them save. It’s also BYOB - bring your own bag - and at check-out, cashiers use an old-fashioned cash register, another thing to keep the prices low for customers.
“We want to make a little money but we’re not going to gouge you so we get discounts from vendors we pass those on,” he said.
In 1945, U.C. Tomlinson moved his family from Hemingway, S.C., to Florence and founded Tomlinson Sales Co.
Tomlinson’s operate nine store in South Carolina and North Carolina. Its headquarters remain in Florence. The oldest store in the chain is the Hemingway store which was opened in 1938.
Brown says they’re also able to ship items. To find out more about Tomlinson’s, including all of its locations, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.