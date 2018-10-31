AG Wilson and law professor compete for state attorney general

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Alan Wilson is looking to win a third-term as South Carolina attorney general against opposing candidate Constance Anastopoulo.
Anastopoulo is a Charleston resident and political newcomer who decided to run to clean up the corruption in the state.
“’I got into this race because I believe the people of South Carolina deserve an attorney general, the chief law enforcement officer, to be someone who is above board, who is ethical,” she said.
Anastopoulo is currently a law professor at the Charleston School of Law, a current member of the South Carolina Bar and has years of experience as a litigator.
She is running with ethics and transparency as her top priority. As part of this mission, she said she will not accept corporate money and would only serve two terms.
She pointed to her lack of connections as evidence to more reason why she would not have any conflict of interest on the job.
“I am not beholding to anybody in Columbia," Anastopoulo said. “They are not my friends in the state house. They are not my political consultants. They are not my advisors. They are not my family.”
Wilson has served as attorney general since 2011. He has experience and connection in Columbia on his side. However, the impact of these connections have been called into question recently.
Before serving as attorney general, Wilson was an assistant solicitor and an assistant attorney general.
During his terms, Wilson has focused on improving human-trafficking throughout the state. Wilson has created a task-force and reformed domestic violence laws to combat this.
He has also worked to keep right-to-work within in the state and fought against federally mandated healthcare.
As the opioid crisis continues to be a challenge across the state, the attorney general plays a major role.
In 2017, Wilson took action against Purdue Pharma, a maker of opioids.
“We are part of a multi-state investigation, we’ve already brought one major lawsuit against a pharmaceutical manufacturer for basically fraudulently marketing opiods," Wilson said.
Anastopoulo won a civil suit against Purdue Pharma years ago for the addictive way OxyContin was produced. She said she was able to make the company pay for the plaintiffs' counseling and addiction healthcare.
“I bring experience and skill of already having done this litigation and I can move South Carolina to the front to pursue the opioid manufacturer," she said.
Another top priority for Anastopoulo is to stop off-shore drilling.
Whoever wins on Tuesday will have the ability to seek exemption from the federal government for off-shore drilling.
“We are a hurricane state. If we have oil wells off our coast, what happens when those hurricanes come through and we have a spill? We will lose our coastline for a generation," she said.
Anastopoulo is listed twice on ballot for both the Democratic Party and Working Families Party. The South Carolina Election Commission called this a fusion candidate. Votes Anastopoulo receives for both parties will be added together. The party she represents will be determined by the party that contributes the most votes.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.