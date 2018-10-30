Student Spotlight: Pee Dee 5th grader may be young, but she’s mighty

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Student Spotlight on WMBF News showcases shining students inside and outside the classroom.
Myah Harvey, a 5th grader at Carolina Elementary School in Hartsville, is one outstanding student who has a simple motto: “I try my best even if it is too hard, I always try to get help from other students or ask my teachers."
She explained to do your best at everything you do and never give up, and she took that mindset and co-authored her school’s very own Carolina Elementary Dragons pledge this year.
“So Dragons are dedicated and dependable. We are responsible, respectful and ready. We have that in every room in our school, we try to be kind, we are goal getters. We are always trying to go higher than what we think we can. We are outstanding citizens, we are nice to our custodians and our workers here. We are never bullies, I’ve never seen a bully here. We are successful scholars, we make very good grades," explained Harvey.
She is a gifted and talented student and involved in a list of things in and out of school. She said, “I am in dragon time, I am in honors choir, I am in BETA Club, I just feel if I can do my part than others will follow.” Harvey hits the field too with her Hartsville recreational softball team. She said, “We went to state and honestly I didn’t think we would do so well because of all the other competition that was there."
It was all thanks to Myah’s pitching skills.
“The game was tied and I had to pitch three strikes or we had to get an out. The girl on deck, she could really hit the ball and I was really nervous, and I pitched a strike and we won, then we went to the world series. We lost our first two games but I was so surprised we made it that far," Harvey explained.
Staying busy is key for Harvey. She said, “I can’t just sit around at home and be on my phone all day. I am actually seeing how many fitbits I can get and challenge myself.”
Harvey’s talked about her exceptional muscles for a 5th grader while answering with a smile after flexing.
“Some people when I walk into Walmart they say to their parents look at her muscles, but I know I am more than that and I have a strong mind too. Right now, we’re learning if you have a strong growth mindset, you’ll be more open to work out more and do well in school.”
