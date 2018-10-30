Votes to choose Rice or Williams in the race for Congress

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pee Dee and Grand Strand voters will choose between U.S. Representative Tom Rice and state Representative Robert Williams to represent them in Congress during the November 6th vote.
Rice has held the 7th district seat since 2013 when the seat was added.
He is a Myrtle Beach resident and former tax lawyer. Rice previously served on the Horry County Council.
Williams is running as the democratic candidate. He has been a state representative for Darlington and Florence Counties since 2007.
Williams served in the U.S. Army abroad and in the state National Guard before working in human services across the Pee Dee area.
ECONOMY
Williams supports increasing the minimum wage and supporting small businesses.
Rice supports tax reform and limited regulations to help the economy prosper.
The representative currently serves on the Ways and Means Committee, which allows him to fight for tax matters in the country.
HEALTHCARE
As a veteran, Williams is running to advocate for care for all veterans.
“Healthcare of every dimension should be applied to those who serve, this includes mental, dental, psychological health care,” Williams stated on his website.
The candidate said he wants to eliminate the wait time for veterans seeking treatment and services.
When it comes to Medicare, the candidates’ views fall in line with traditional party splits.
Williams is an advocate for Medicare, where Rice is not.
Instead, Rice’s believes the health care market need to be become a free market industry.
Rice said he “will fight for reforms that put America's health care back on a sustainable system with lower costs and more options for South Carolinians.”
GUN SAFETY
Gun safety is another top issue across the nation. Williams stated on his website “we can live in a safer community if we address the mental health of our citizens and allow them to seek medical care without bias.”
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.