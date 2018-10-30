Police seek to identify men suspected of breaking into vehicles in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety needs your help in identifying two men who reportedly broke into multiple vehicles in a parking garage last weekend.
According to an online post from the department, tools, golf equipment and GPS units were among the items taken.
If the men look familiar or if you have any information concerning their whereabouts, call the department’s tip line at 843-447-9376 or send a message through their Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.