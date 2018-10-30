Police: Man beats woman with gun, refuses to let her leave Myrtle Beach home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will and beating her with a gun last week inside a Myrtle Beach home.
Keishon Marquis Bennett, 23, is charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
At around 7:30 p.m. on October 25, officers responded to a home in the 900 block of White Street after receiving a report of an assault, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report states. Police say a woman informed dispatch that a man, identified as Bennett, was beating a 25-year-old woman with a gun and was still inside the home. After several attempts to get Bennett to open the door, police heard a female yelling inside the home, telling the suspect to “get away from her,” the report states. Police say they then forced their way into the residence and detained Bennett after finding him in the kitchen.
According to the report, the woman said the suspect told her he was going to kill her after he entered the house in an agitated state with a gun. Bennett then reportedly struck her in the left side of her body with the gun and refused to let her leave the home. According to police, the firearm that was used in the alleged assault was stolen. A warrant for possession of a stolen firearm will be sought, the report states.
Bennett is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $160,000 bond.
