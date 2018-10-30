Neighbor heard yelling before a Florence teenager was shot and killed

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) — Florence Police are investigating a homicide after a teen was shot and killed on Middleton Street.
Lt. Robert Drulis with the Florence Police Department says 26-year-old DeAngelo Thompson is in custody in connection to the homicide. Police responded to the scene in the Woodmont area of Florence around 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 19-year-old Vernita Danielle White of Florence. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
One woman who lives next door to where the shooting happened said she was home at the time of the shooting. She also said her daughter was White’s best friend.
“They got along real good, but right about now it’s not so good,” the neighbor said.
The woman said Saturday around 2 p.m. she went outside to feed her dog when she heard the commotion going on in the house next door. A short while later she said she heard who she believed to be White yelling moments before a gunshot.
"When I was feeding the dog I heard her say 'No' because the window was up and you can hear it clearly," she said.
When she looked up, the woman said she saw a man frantically running out of the house past her yard.
"I asked him what was wrong and he said 'She shot herself... She dead' just like that," she said.
At that moment the woman ran in the house to call 911, but when she returned the man was nowhere to be found.
While authorities have not yet said Thompson's involvement in the shooting, those close to White, including her best friend Jahnaye Marks, revealed the two were dating.
It's a relationship, the woman said, her daughter did not approve of.
"My daughter is like I don't like him and or whatever, you need to do something else different," she said.
While the neighbor said the incident is a shocking and heartbreaking one, it's her daughter who's having the most difficult time.
“I’m feeling devastated because that was my best friend. We grew up together... I wouldn't say we grew all the up together, but we were really young when starting talking and it just hurts to come home and find out your best friend gone,” Marks said.
Florence Police continue to investigate the murder. WMBF News will continue to update this story as more information comes available.
