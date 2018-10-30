Myrtle Beach police warning residents of phone scam

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is warning citizens of a phone scam.
According to an online post from the department, the scammers are calling and claiming to be with the MBPD while providing different scenarios of a warrant or unpaid fines. The scammers say paying the fine would alleviate a custodial arrest.
“Please do not pay individuals that call pretending to be a member of our department and asking for payment. Also, never give your personal banking information over the phone,” the post states.
Police say if you receive one of these phone calls, do not interact with the scammers. The department will never call requesting money for a warrant or arrest.
If you have any questions, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.