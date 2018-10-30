It’s Your Money: Horry County allocated $90.4 million for salaries in 2018

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County spends a large portion of it’s budget on employee salaries.
WMBF Investigates requested the salaries for all county employees to find out how these funds are distributed.
Horry County allocated $90.4 million on salaries for the fiscal year 2018, according to a report by the South Carolina Association of Counties.
Data provided by the county reveal these funds are distributed among around 2,300 employees.
The highest paid employee in the county is Christopher Eldridge, the county administrator, with a total annual salary of $211,000.
1. Chris Eldridge, County Administrator $201,262
2. Steven Gosnell, assistant county administrator $169,744
3. Justin Powell, assistant county administrator $150,696
4. Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports $148,884
5. Arrigo Carotti, County Attorney $142,692
6. Joshua Kay, MBREDC President $141,750
Other top employees include the police and fire chief, the sheriff, probate judge and numerous department directors.
Twenty-seven employees earn more than $100,000. Together these employees cost the county around $3.3 million dollars.
The 27 employees make up only one percent of the county’s employees. Nearly half of the county’s workers earn between $18,000 to $38,000.
Another 37 percent make $38,000-60,000.
The lowest paying job in the county is a youth mentor with a $4,000 to $6,000 salary.
Other low paying jobs include council members, library assistants, recreation leaders, custodial workers and library assistants.
Election board members only make around $1,000.
Some positions have wide salary ranges like a staff attorney whose salaries can range from $57,000 to $90,000 or senior attorneys whose salaries range from $74,000 to $100,000. Magistrates can make anywhere from $62,000 to $97,000.
Horry County generally has salaries in the middle when compared to other counties in the state with similar size and budgets, according to the South Carolina Association of Counties.
The association’s report reveals patrol officers, detention officer, custodians and the coroner make less compared to other counties.
County council members' salary of around $16,000 is one of the lowest when looking at other counties.
On the other hand, the fire chief and county chairman get paid on the higher end.
Comparisons show the county’s average salary for deputy solicitors and clerk of court are near the low end. However, the actual salaries of these positions are higher than the average listed.
For a look at the full list of county employee salaries, click here.
