How to keep your kids safe on Halloween by using a smartphone

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The frights of Halloween night can be spooky for kids. It can also be a scary night for parents trying to keep up with their trick-or-treaters. But there’s ways technology can help you make sure the kids are safe while going door-to-door for candy.
We often carry around our smartphones to keep us connected, but on a night like Halloween, it can go beyond just phone calls or text messages and serve as an added safety precaution.
Cyber security professor at Horry Georgetown Technical College Stanton Greenawalt says smartphone safety tips include using tracking apps to check on your kids, and using the flashlight app to help navigate in the dark.
One app is called Life360 which allows you to keep tabs on your kids while they're out in the neighborhood, instantly showing you their location on a private map.
Greenawalt says the Find My iPhone app is also a useful tool for tracking your kids while they’re out in the neighborhood.
“You’ve got to be careful, it’s not real time it’s real close. It will update every two minutes and allows you to track where they’re at. Other things I would think about to get them involved is make Halloween like a treasure hunt. Map out a plan, map out roads that they can use that maybe have sidewalks that are well lit,” said Greenawalt.
Greenawalt added it’s also important to make sure kids know which family phone numbers to call, and recommends parents have a candid conversation with their kids about 911.
