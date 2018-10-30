Homicide investigation underway after man found shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Marion County on Tuesday, according to the coroner.
The Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson was called to the scene of a shooting around 2:26 p.m. There, a 20-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound.
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the shooting happened at a new apartment complex called Eastbrook Estates off Bluff Road, near East Goldbold Street.
Flowers said that no one is in custody and that investigators are tracking down leads.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. Richardson said it is being investigated as a homicide.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.