DECISION 2018: What to know before heading to the polls

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The 2018 general election is one week away – Nov. 6 - and here are some things people need to do before heading to the polls to cast their votes.
Some of the main races are for state governor between incumbent Henry McMaster and Rep. James Smith, and the District 7 representative for the U.S. House of Representatives between incumbent Tom Rice and challenger Robert Williams.
According to information from the South Carolina State Election Commission, absentee voting is underway. Voters who are 65 and older, who will be on vacation, or who can’t get to the polls on Nov. 6 due to their jobs are all qualified to vote absentee.
To vote absentee in person, head to your local county elections office, complete an application and cast a ballot. This option is available until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, according to the state election commission.
For those who want to vote by mail, get an application online at scVOTES.org. Download the application as a PDF file, then print the application. It can also be requested from your county voter registration officer by phone, mail, email, or fax. It will then be mailed.
Once the application is in hand, complete and return it to your country voter registration office as soon as possible. Voters who return those applications by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, will be mailed a ballot, according to the SCSEC. It should be returned no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.
According to the state election commission, voters qualified to vote by absentee ballot:
1. Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents
2. Members of the Armed Forces or Merchant Marine serving outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them
3. Persons serving with the American Red Cross or United Service Organizations (USO) serving with the Armed Forces outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents
4. Persons who, for reasons of employment, will not be able to vote on election day
5. Physically disabled persons
6. Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them
7. Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election
8. Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day
9. Certified poll watchers, poll managers, and county election officials working on Election Day
10. Overseas citizens
11. Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons
12. Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election
13. Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day
14. Persons sixty-five years of age or older
15. Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial
On Election Day, Nov. 6, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as residents are in line by 7 p.m., they will be allowed to vote, according to information from SCVotes.org.
When voting in person, voters will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs:
- S.C. driver’s license
- S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card
- S.C. voter registration card with photo
- U.S. passport
- Federal military ID
For more frequently asked questions about the 2018 general election, click here. To find your specific polling place, click here.
