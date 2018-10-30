Cloud of white smoke seen for miles near Highway 17 Bypass

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Many of you driving to work this morning noticed a cloud of white smoke Tuesday off Highway 17 Bypass near George Bishop Parkway.
The fire appears to be in the gated community of The Boardwalk on the Waterway.
Around 8:45 a.m., from the top of Fantasy Harbour Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway, our photographer noticed an Horry County Fire Rescue truck pulling in to the neighborhood to check it out.
From what our camera could see, it looks like a debris burn.
There are no controlled burns listed for our area on the South Carolina Forestry Commission website as of 9:20 a.m.
We’ve reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue for additional information.
