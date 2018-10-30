Beatles release new video for 'Glass Onion' on Apple Music

FILE - This Feb. 28, 1968 file photo shows The Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. The Beatles have released a new music video on Apple Music for their 1968 song, “Glass Onion.” The video was released Tuesday and features rare photos and performance footage. The song appeared on their self-titled ninth album, often referred to as the “White Album,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. (AP Photo, File)