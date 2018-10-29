Victim, subject in possible Georgetown abduction located

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A possible weekend abduction in Georgetown ended with both parties being found safe.
According to a Saturday post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, investigators were able to identify the victim and the subject. Both were located in the Andrews area.
The incident began Friday afternoon, when a black Yukon drove up beside a woman who was walking on Front Street near Wood Street. A man got out of the driver’s side and approached the female, who started walking faster to get away, according to authorities.
Eventually, the man grabbed the woman and shoved her into the vehicle, Georgetown police said.
According to the GPD’s Facebook post, no charges will be filed.
