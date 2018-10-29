Suspect in police chase on S.C. 544 that ended in a crash in jail under no bond

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The man police say led them on a chase that ended in a crash on S.C. 544 near Surfside Beach on Sunday afternoon remains behind bars.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Dillon Scott Robinson, 21, was charged with driving with a suspended license, failure to stop for a blue light, carjacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and for being a habitual traffic offender.
Bond has not been set on those charges.
An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called to the area of Glenns Bay Road to assist Surfside Beach police in locating a suspect who ran from them on foot and who was also wanted out of Myrtle Beach.
A witness told police the suspect had gotten into a white truck. Horry County officers ran the license plate and saw the vehicle came back to the father of one Robinson’s friends, the report stated.
Officers went to the man’s home to attempt to locate the truck. They found it and initiated a traffic stop.
“The offender attempted to force the driver into fleeing the scene by stomping on the accelerator while the brake was still engaged,” the report read in part.
The friend jumped out of the vehicle and the suspect reportedly sped away from police, spinning the tires at a high rate of speed.
Police pursued the vehicle north on U.S. 17 Business before the suspect made a u-turn and started heading south on U.S. 17 Business.
The chase eventually made its way onto S.C. 544, at which point the suspect crashed the truck into another vehicle in the eastbound lane, flipping multiple times before coming to a rest in front of Arby’s, the report stated.
Robinson reportedly ran through the restaurant’s parking lot before being apprehended by police.
