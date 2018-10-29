State senators form special committee in response to drownings of patients in HCSO care

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Some South Carolina senators have formed a special committee to look into possible changes to how mental health patients and criminal detainees are transported.
The committee was formed in response to the drownings of two mental health patients who were being transported by deputies with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office last month.
According to an outline for the Corrections and Penology Special Subcommittee on Mental Health Initiatives, the topics for discussion include who is responsible for providing transport, the difference between voluntary commitment versus involuntary, or court ordered, commitment, the involvement of the Department of Mental Health, and funding issues.
The committee’s goals, according to the outline, is coming up with possible changes to current laws and policies, and creating additional funding to aid state and local law enforcement with mental health services and initiatives.
“We ... actually care about getting something done,” Sen. Shane Martin told The Post and Courier. “We were all sickened ... when we heard the news.”
HCSO officers Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop were transporting two female mental health patients when they drove around road barriers in Marion County and into flood waters.
Patients Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green later drowned.
On Oct. 24, Flood and Bishop were both fired from the HCSO.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.